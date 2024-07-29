In an interview, Park Ju Hyun discussed her part in the upcoming KBS drama “Perfect Family,” based on a well-liked webtoon.

The mystery series centres on a seemingly ideal family that start to suspect one another after their daughter becomes linked to a murder.

Park Ju Hyun plays Choi Sun Hee, a top student, alongside Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah as her adoptive parents. Park was drawn to the character of Sun Hee, noting that, unlike her previous roles, Sun Hee has a passive side.

She desired to take on this challenge, describing Sun Hee as a kind and upright girl shaped by her circumstances and the people around her.

Park emphasized her effort to make Sun Hee relatable, acknowledging that passive characters may frustrate viewers. She aimed to convey Sun Hee’s emotions deeply, focusing on her inner struggles and the emotional barriers she has built.

Compelling drama

Park also shared her thoughts on portraying Sun Hee’s internal conflict, highlighting her efforts to understand Sun Hee’s life and happiness.

Despite her typically easygoing nature, Park restrained herself from portraying Sun Hee’s more reserved personality accurately.

She noted that while there were initial differences between her vision of Sun Hee and that of the director, they both aimed to create a compelling drama. Their collaboration led to a mutual appreciation for Park’s interpretation of the character.

Reflecting on her co-stars, Park praised Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah for their friendly and fun presence on set.

She concluded by expressing her happiness and enjoyment in filming the drama, hoping that viewers will also enjoy watching “Perfect Family,” which premieres on Aug 14 at 9:50 pm KST.

Notable dramas and films

Talented South Korean actress Park Ju Hyun has become well-known for her adaptable stage roles very fast. Born on Oct 5, 1994, in Busan, South Korea, she began her acting career in 2019 and has since starred in several notable dramas and films.