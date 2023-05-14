Parents who took video of child holding steering wheel in moving car condemned online

SINGAPORE: A couple has come under heavy criticism online after a video of their toddler holding the steering wheel of their moving vehicle was posted online.

The controversial footage was uploaded to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Tuesday (9 May), with the caption “Singapore’s youngest driver”.

The video shows a young boy sitting on the lap of a man believed to be his father, who is in the driver’s seat. While the man controls the steering wheel with one hand, the child can be seen holding onto the steering wheel with both hands.

The vehicle can clearly be seen moving along a road through the window of the car.

The video has since gone viral and sparked heated discussions online, with many netizens sharply criticizing the behavior of the boy’s parents. Several people have called out the parents for being “mindless” and “dangerous” for allowing their toddler to hold the steering wheel of a moving car.

One Facebook user highlighted the dangers of such behavior, noting that in addition to breaking the law, if the vehicle encounters a small speed bump, the airbag could kill the child.

Netizens have also pointed out that the parents’ actions are in blatant disregard of road safety regulations and could potentially put not only the child but also other road users in danger. Such behavior can lead to serious consequences.

It remains unclear who took or uploaded the video and there are no details as to when and where the incident took place. Nevertheless, the footage has gone viral, racking up close to 40,000 views thus far.

