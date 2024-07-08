SINGAPORE: A young woman, Dorothy Naomi Tan, passed away in the early morning hours of June 9 after an accident along Joo Chiat Road near i12 Katonge last month.

Ms Tan, who was only 19 years old, had finished her A-Levels and graduated from Raffles Institution.

She had been accepted into Yong Pung How School of Law at Singapore Management University and wanted to become a lawyer like her father, Bernard Tan.

She had been walking Joo Chiat Road on June 8 after going to the gym.

However, as she crossed the street near the i12 Katong shopping mall, at around 8 am that morning, she was hit by a van and later succumbed to the injuries she sustained and died in hospital.

While Mothership reported that the police had said that the driver of the van, a 24-year-old male, was assisting with investigations, the police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Signs that were put up have been shared online.

Ms Tan’s parents are also appealing to anyone who can share information on the incident to come forward and have also made a public appeal by putting up posters.

“If you have any CCTV footage, or if you saw anything helpful, please could you tell the police?” part of the poster reads. It also contains a link that witnesses can use to contact the authorities.

The New Paper reported on Monday (July 8) that the young woman had flown home early from a family holiday in Beijing to participate in church activities.

The family said, however, that they want to tell the driver that they forgive him even as they acknowledge that there are legal consequences that he has to face because of the accident.

Shin Min Daily News quotes Ms Tan’s mother, 47-year-old Tan Chin Shin, saying, “I believe the driver is traumatised by the incident.”

In a Facebook post on June 11, she wrote, “So grateful to God for nineteen wonderful years with Dorothy.

1 Thessalonians 4:14 For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him.

See you next time, my beloved daughter, Dorothy Naomi Tan.” /TISG

Read related: Taman Jurong residents call for zebra crossing, speed bumps after fatal accident claims 12-year-old girl’s life