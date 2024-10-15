SINGAPORE: Singapore has become a top choice for international education among parents in Asia, especially from Mainland China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and India.

According to a report by HSBC, parents from these countries are increasingly choosing Singapore for its proximity and high-quality education.

Parents from Mainland China and India listed Singapore as one of their top five education destinations, while those from Malaysia and Indonesia ranked it among their top three, as reported by Singapore Business Review.

Ashmita Acharya, head of Wealth and Personal Banking at HSBC Singapore, explained that Singapore’s appeal as an education destination shows a wider trend in international education, especially among younger parents in Asia.

Singapore’s combination of top-tier institutions, cultural familiarity, and nearby locations makes it a popular choice for families.

HSBC pointed out that location has become an important factor for younger parents when sending their children overseas for education.

The report showed that nearly 70% of parents from Gen Z and millennial backgrounds would now choose a school closer to home, even if it wasn’t the highest-ranked option.

Many (37%) parents globally also send their children abroad to improve their competitiveness.

However, in Singapore, more parents (39%) are more likely to send their children overseas for specialisation in a particular field.

Other reasons include seeking better education quality (32%), encouraging independence (37%), and helping their children build an international network (29%). /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)