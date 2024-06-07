Home News

Parent raises concerns about son’s platoon being forced to leopard crawl with fieldpack on

ByThe Independent

June 7, 2024

SINGAPORE: A parent’s social media post sparked a debate online after he asked whether or not he should lodge a complaint regarding what their son’s platoon was made to do during national service training.

“My son’s platoon was made to leopard crawl with fieldpack all the way to the main gate of the camp. Complain or not?” asked Iman Treyor on the Complaint Singapore Facebook account on May 30.

The post has since received over 200 comments with some netizens urging the parent to complain and others explaining that this is part and parcel of the son’s training.

NS is a requirement for all qualified male Singaporean citizens and second-generation permanent residents. It entails active service as a full-time National Serviceman (NSF) for two years.

Needless to say, the military training each one undergoes involves strenuous physical activities, which some commenters endeavored to help the post author understand.

“The army is meant to make boys turn into men,” wrote one netizen who urged the parent to not complain.

See also  Another blow for suicide NS man’s family

Others, however, understood that the parent was concerned the activity carried the risk of spinal damage to their son.

One commenter wrote that the trainees may have been made to do an activity that was unsafe as it subjected the spine to a “lot of compression,” which could cause damage to the discs and vertebrae, leading to permanent injury at worst. He urged that the feedback on the “horrendous method” of training should be given to the Ministry of Defense (MINDEF).

Others urged the parent to trust the boy’s superiors, who are acting as his “fathers and mothers” during this time. Another agreed, writing, “If they don’t train hard they will die hard. Training is very important.”

One even said that the parent should be proud of what their son is accomplishing and becoming, as many of the commenters appear to perceive NS to be a rite of passage to adulthood for males.

See also  Filipino vlogger called out for complaint about how SIA handled his problem with damaged luggage

Others told their own stories of the hardships they went through during their training.

“Once my whole platoon was made to carry our cabinet to the parade square and back because we forgot to lock the gate. Memorable,” wrote one, adding the cry-laugh emoji.

Another commenter chimed in that he had been made to carry his bed from the fourth floor to the ground floor and back.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to MINDEF for further comment. /TISG

Read also: Lawrence Wong: The world is more dangerous now; Singapore must sustain commitment to national service

ByThe Independent

Related Post

Home News

SMS impersonation scam alert: Singapore Customs warns the public about SMS from “S.G. Customs” sent out by scammers

September 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

3 in 5 Singaporeans say they would pay S$3-S$4 for a kaya toast set

September 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Chinese tourists compare Singapore unfavourably with China

September 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says it’s unfair that her employer pays her $900/month for 4 years while a 2nd helper gets $50 more even though she just started work

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Personal Finance

Earn up to 3.30% interest this Sept! Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for Sept 2024

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Relationships

“Do you want me to work until I die?” — Jobless dad tells his daughter and forces her to give him money each month until she’s left with nothing

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Business & Economy Featured News

Singapore ranks as the 2nd leading source of global cross-border capital in 2024

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.