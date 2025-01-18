PHILIPPINES: Graduating on the same day from the same school is a once-in-a-lifetime event for many families. For Diosdado Babar III and his daughter, Felisha Danna Babar, this rare feat became a reality as they celebrated completing their degrees at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB).

According to an article from The Daily Tribune, Felisha, who graduated a cum laude in the Bachelor of Arts in Diplomacy and International Affairs (AB-DIA) program, and Diosdado, who earned his degree in Bachelor of Science in Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management (BS-HRIM) through the Expanded Tertiary Education, Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP), marked a significant moment in their academic and personal lives.

For Diosdado, who worked as an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in the United Kingdom, earning his degree through distance learning was a long-held goal. He is currently the assistant food and beverage manager at the Merton Hotel, located on the island of Jersey. “Marching together symbolized not just our academic attainment but the culmination of our shared perseverance and dedication,” Diosdado shared. “Celebrating this milestone highlighted the strength of our bond and commitment to lifelong learning.”

Felisha, a passionate advocate for international relations and global politics, saw her academic journey as a way to build a career that reflected her interests in global affairs. Her representation of Benilde at the Harvard World Model United Nations in Paris in 2023 was a defining moment in her college years. “It’s a core memory I’ll treasure forever,” she said. “Seeing my entire family proud of not only my dad’s achievement but also mine made the moment even more profound.”

The distance was no barrier to the father-daughter bond

Despite being continents apart during much of their studies, Diosdado and Felisha found ways to stay connected and support each other. Felisha, who enjoyed collaborating with her peers, and Diosdado, who preferred independent study due to his distance learning setup, created structured schedules to stay on top of their coursework. Their bond and commitment to their education were enhanced by healthy competition and shared experiences.

Diosdado recalled how they often compared grades, projects, and even faculty members, motivating each other to excel. “Whenever I felt overwhelmed by my studies, my dad was my source of positivity. His affirmations lifted my spirits,” Felisha shared. In turn, Diosdado frequently sought his daughter’s advice, and the two would consult each other on projects and assignments. Their professors often commented on the strong family resemblance, sharing stories of their parallel achievements.

Even with the time zone difference between Manila and Jersey, regular virtual check-ins allowed them to stay close and support one another. “Benilde wasn’t just a school—it became a place where we grew closer, and our journey there made our family ties even stronger,” Felisha reflected.

Their shared graduation at Benilde was an academic achievement and proof of their unbreakable bond, strengthened through perseverance, love, and shared dreams.