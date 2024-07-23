Featured News Home News

Over 2.7M Singaporeans eligible to vote for next General Election; voter list is now open for public viewing

July 23, 2024

SINGAPORE: Over 2.7 million Singaporeans are eligible to vote in the next General Election, as the Elections Department (ELD) of Singapore announced on Monday, July 22. This follows a recent revision of the voter rolls.

According to Channel News Asia, the updated list includes 2,715,187 registered electors, a slight increase from the 2,709,407 voters eligible for the 2023 Presidential Election. The 2020 General Election had 2,651,435 registered electors. 

Certified on July 21, the revised list will be available for public inspection from today, July 23, as stated in an ELD media release.

Singaporeans can check their registration status online through Voter Services on the ELD website or through the “My Profile” section on the Singpass mobile application.

For those who cannot access these services online, checks can be made in person at community centres and clubs, ServiceSG Centres, or by appointment at the ELD office. To make an appointment, visit the ELD website or call 1800-225-5353.

Overseas Singaporeans can verify their details at any Singapore overseas mission serving as a registration centre.

Individuals whose names were removed from the voter roll for failing to vote in previous elections still have time to apply for reinstatement. Applications can be submitted via the ELD website.

The ELD encourages early applications, noting that names cannot be restored from the date a writ for an election is issued until after Nomination Day if uncontested or until after Polling Day if a poll is conducted.

Overseas Singaporeans listed in the Registers of Electors may register to vote by post or in person at one of ten overseas polling stations.

These stations are in Beijing, Canberra, Dubai, Hong Kong, London, New York, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Washington DC.

To register as an overseas elector, Singaporeans must have lived in Singapore for at least 30 days over the three years before their registration date.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has directed the ELD to revise the voter rolls due by July 31. The last General Election in Singapore was on Jul 10, 2020, with the next one slated for November 2025. /TISG

