Orphan brothers who were homeless ask for help to furnish rental flat

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Two orphan brothers who were found sleeping on a staircase landing during the circuit breaker last year are now asking a charity organisation to help them furnish their rental flat.

They were found by Madam Sarimah, a woman from the charity Project Pencil, which collects donations of school supplies and stationery.

One of the boys asked her for help and she kindly managed to find him a family to take him in and care for him for a few months.

Later, a rental unit was found for the two brothers by New Hope Community Services (NHCS), an organisation that aims to provide a Shelter of Hope to homeless Singaporeans.

- Advertisement -

The brothers have been sharing the unit with other tenants.

Now, the brothers have been offered another rental unit in the northern part of Singapore.

The pair moved into their new home on Monday (Apr 26).

One of the brothers reached out to Mdm Sarimah once more, asking if she could get them a used washing machine.

Upon realising the flat was bare, Mdm Sarimah sought help from friends and neighbours, who bought two fans, mattresses, pillows and blankets for the brothers.

“Well at least they have a (sic) decent beddings to sleep on now. A fridge will be sent this weekend”, a Facebook update on Project Pencil read.

In another update on Wednesday (Apr 28) afternoon, Mdm Sarimah shared that they were fundraising for the two boys to help them clean and paint the unit.

She also requested that people refrain from sending in groceries as the two brothers do not cook and mostly eat instant food.

“The fridge hasn’t arrived yet. Hence no food storage”, she added.

The update also noted that the boys would rather not have visitors.

Mdm Sarimah added, “We need to respect their privacy. Sometimes our intentions to help may unknowingly ‘hurt’ or offended (sic) them in some ways that can make them feel inferior”.

She explained that visitors who came by previously got into a heated argument with one of the brothers after asking sensitive and personal questions.

“Lastly, for any contributions in-kind or donations, kindly contact Mdm Sarimah @83884984”, she added. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

- Advertisement -

No tags for this post.