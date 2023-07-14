Ong Beng Seng arrested for Iswaran-linked CPIB probe, is out on bail for $100K

SINGAPORE: Ong Beng Seng has been asked by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) to provide information on a corruption probe involving S Iswaran.

The Co-founder and managing director of Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) was asked to provide information, and according to HPL, no charges have been filed yet. Ong Beng Seng is known for bringing in the F1 races, championed by Transport Minister Iswaran.

The minister is currently on a leave of absence while assisting in CPIB investigations into a case uncovered by the anti-graft agency. HPL said in a statement on Friday that Ong was issued a notice of arrest and has posted bail of S$100,000. He will be travelling from Jul 14 and surrender his passport to CPIB upon returning to Singapore.

HPL said he is “cooperating fully with CPIB and has provided the information requested”.

“As this is an ongoing matter, he is unable to provide further details at this point,” says HPL.

Hotel Properties owns the Four Seasons and Hilton hotels, as well as Forum The Shopping Mall and Concorde Shopping Mall in Singapore, among other properties globally. Ong co-founded the company in 1980. /TISG

