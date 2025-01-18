Music has long been recognized for its ability to boost productivity in the workplace. But the real question lies in the specifics — What types of music are employees tuning into, and what does it reveal about the culture within their offices? While some tunes energize and motivate, others may provide the perfect backdrop for focused work—or even become a bit too distracting.

A recent survey by Kickresume featured in an article in HCA Magazine, which asked 1,625 employees from around the world about their ideal office playlist, uncovered intriguing trends in workplace music preferences. The top track in the poll was Sia’s empowering anthem “Unstoppable,” followed closely by A.R. Rahman’s iconic “Jai Ho.” Hans Zimmer’s cinematic score, “Cornfield Chase,” from the movie Interstellar, secured third place. These powerful and often motivating tracks seem to reflect a widespread desire for music that enhances productivity and focus.

Taylor Swift emerged as the most featured artist, with 14 tracks suggested by respondents, followed by Eminem with nine, and Arijit Singh with eight. This mix of pop, rap, and Bollywood sounds points to the diverse musical tastes employees bring into their workspaces—showcasing both individual preferences and shared cultural connections that can define a company’s atmosphere.

How music shapes workplace culture

The survey results also revealed that 43% of employees spend one to three hours of their workday listening to music. In some fields, such as Education & Academia, Arts & Design, and Finance & Accounting, the number skyrocketed to an impressive seven hours per day on average. Clearly, music plays a significant role in helping employees maintain focus, motivation, and energy throughout the day.

The vast majority—69%—agreed that music helps enhance their productivity, with many using it to stay concentrated or motivated. Another 17% said that music is helpful for certain tasks but not an essential part of their work routine. Surprisingly, only 12% saw it as mere background noise, and less than 2% found it distracting.

To accommodate various preferences, employers have implemented different policies regarding music in the workplace. A notable 39% of respondents said their offices have a “headphones-only” rule, while 45% reported no specific policies, though employees are expected to be considerate of others. Some companies go a step further, with 7% banning explicit lyrics and 2% permitting only instrumental music—showing that workplace culture, even in something as seemingly simple as music, can have a profound impact on employee experiences.

Ultimately, the type of music played at work is much more than just a personal preference—it reflects the larger dynamics of workplace culture, from how employees engage with each other to how they stay productive and motivated throughout the day.