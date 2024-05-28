;
Lifestyle

Octogenarian slingshot bandit apprehended

ByGemma Iso

May 28, 2024
octogenarian-slingshot-bandit-apprehended

In a saga that seems plucked from the pages of a gripping crime novel, authorities in Southern California have finally nabbed an octogenarian slingshot bandit who has instilled fear within the SoCal community.

For years, residents of Azusa, a quaint community nestled just east of Los Angeles, have been living in the shadow of a mysterious figure who wielded a slingshot with alarming precision like a slingshot bandit.

Now, after an exhaustive investigation spanning nearly a decade, the Azusa Police Department claims to have cracked the case.

 Octogenarian is a slingshot bandit

According to police statements, the accused octogenarian is believed to have unleashed a reign of havoc, targeting unsuspecting victims with ball bearings launched from his clandestine weapon. Windows shattered, car windshields cracked, but miraculously, no one suffered serious harm in the wake of his alleged assaults.

In a dramatic turn of events, law enforcement officers descended upon the suspect’s Azusa residence, armed with a search warrant that would uncover the key to his clandestine campaign of mischief: a slingshot and a cache of ball bearings. The discovery, tucked away in the suspect’s backyard, painted a vivid picture of the havoc he’s accused of wreaking.

Azusa Police Lt. Jake Bushey, who has been at the forefront of the investigation, revealed that the motive behind the alleged spree remains shrouded in mystery. “We’re not aware of any kind of motive other than just malicious mischief,” Bushey told the Southern California News Group.

Now, as the accused prepares to face justice in court, the community is left grappling with the unsettling reality that a neighbor they may have known for years could be behind the reign of terror that has haunted their streets.

As the legal proceedings unfold, residents are holding their breath, eager for closure and a return to peace in their once-tranquil neighborhood.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

Lizzo reacts to South Park’s anti-exercise spoof of her 

The post Octogenarian slingshot bandit apprehended appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean tells recruiters, “If you want to hire us, don’t judge us by our previous pay. Judge us by how much our work is valued”

December 9, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

SG worker calls out her employer for deducting $5 from staff who are 10 minutes late to work and $10 for 10–20 minutes late

December 8, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporeans school netizen who says “Singapore is rather dull” compared to the US, Australia, Norway and other countries

December 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean tells recruiters, “If you want to hire us, don’t judge us by our previous pay. Judge us by how much our work is valued”

December 9, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Relationships

“You don’t give me enough” — Mum tells her jobless daughter who could only give her S$1.9K/month from her savings

December 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Relationships

“I wouldn’t want to be with someone who wants kids” — Young Singaporeans share their top relationship dealbreakers

December 9, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News In the Hood

$6.80 chicken rice is “very expensive” — Diner upset with her meal “portion so small that it looks like it should be only $2”

December 9, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.