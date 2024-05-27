The billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has just unveiled his latest summer reading list, featuring a blend of books and a TV show emphasizing service and human connection.

Gates, who frequently shares his top book picks, highlights one book in particular this season. On his blog, he described it as a must-read that has profoundly impacted him.

The book is “How to Know a Person” by David Brooks, a bestselling author and New York Times op-ed columnist. In this compelling work, Brooks offers insights into becoming a better listener, prompting Gates to reflect on his communication skills in lasting ways.

Bill Gates’ summer reading list

‘The Women’ by Kristin Hannah

Kristin Hannah’s bestseller, set during the Vietnam War, follows Frances McGrath’s harrowing experiences as an Army Nurse Corps member. Gates read it while vacationing in Vietnam.

‘Infectious Generosity’ by Chris Anderson

In this new book, TED Conference head Chris Anderson redefines generosity, urging everyone from individuals to corporations to embrace broader acts of kindness. Anderson explores how to inspire generous actions beyond financial donations, emphasizing time, skills, and compassion.

“If you want to help create a more equitable world but don’t know where to start, ‘Infectious Generosity’ is for you,” Gates wrote.

‘Slow Horses’ on Apple TV+

Streaming on Apple TV+, “Slow Horses” is a spy series based on Mick Herron’s “Slough House” novels. It centers on MI5 agents stuck in career limbo yet determined to serve their country.

‘Brave New Words’ by Sal Khan

Sal Khan, founder of Khan Academy, makes a compelling case for AI’s potential to revolutionize education in “Brave New Words.” Gates, a supporter of Khan Academy, underscores AI’s ability to assist teachers and provide personalized tutoring, thereby narrowing the education gap.

‘How to Know a Person’ by David Brooks

David Brooks’ guide to becoming a “loud” listener goes beyond active listening to engaging deeply with others’ stories. Gates finds it transformative, highlighting how such engagement can enrich relationships.

