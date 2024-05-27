In a thought-provoking address at VivaTech 2024 in Paris, Elon Musk predicts a future where artificial intelligence could render traditional jobs obsolete due to an AI takeover.

Speaking remotely via webcam, Musk envisioned a world where employment becomes optional.

“Probably none of us will have a job,” Musk remarked. This would enable people to work only if they choose to, perhaps treating jobs more like hobbies than necessities.

For this futuristic scenario to thrive, Musk emphasized the need for a “universal high income” to support individuals financially. The concept suggests a safety net where financial stability isn’t tied to employment. “There would be no shortage of goods or services,” he assured.

AI takeover?

Despite fears of widespread job displacement, recent research from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab indicates that the adoption of AI in workplaces has been slower than anticipated.

Experts believe roles requiring high emotional intelligence and human interaction—such as those of mental health professionals, creatives, and teachers—will remain resilient in the face of artificial intelligence advancements.

Musk has consistently voiced his concerns about AI’s potential dangers. He referenced Ian Banks’ “Culture Book Series,” a utopian vision of a technologically advanced society, as the most realistic depiction of an AI-driven future. However, he questioned not just the emotional but also the existential implications of such a world.

“The question will really be one of meaning – if the computer and robots can do everything better than you, does your life have meaning?” Musk pondered. “I do think there’s perhaps still a role for humans in this – in that we may give AI meaning.”

“My prediction is that by the end of next year, we will likely have AI that surpasses the intelligence of any individual human,” Musk stated during a live-streamed interview on X a month ago.

