Business

OCBC Bank confident of growing cross-border QR code payments 4 times more in 2024

ByMary Alavanza

March 28, 2024
OCBC Oversea Chinese Banking Corporation

SINGAPORE: The Overseas Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) bank is confident that cross-border QR code payments will grow fourfold this year. They expect 250,000 transactions, four times more than last year.

The Business Times reports that OCBC has been working hard to make digital payments easier over the past year, integrating five major cross-border payment platforms into its digital app.

These platforms include Alipay+, UnionPay International, Malaysia’s DuitNow, Thailand’s PromptPay, and Indonesia’s Quick Response Indonesian Standard. 

This means people with OCBC accounts in Singapore can now use their app to pay with QR codes when they travel, just like they do with Nets QR codes at home. They don’t need to carry cash or download extra apps.

OCBC also shared that QR code payments have become very popular lately. In 2023, the number of payments through their app went up by 65% each month, and the value of these payments went up by 80%.

See also  OCBC’s Q3 profits up by 12 percent

This is because QR code payments “are cheap to set up and are accessible,” they said.

The bank also believes this trend will continue because QR code payments are becoming more common in Southeast Asia and China, especially with more travellers heading to China, driven by a new visa agreement between Singapore and China.

Mr Sunny Quek, who leads OCBC’s consumer services, said they’re confident they can increase cross-border QR transactions by four times.

He said, “The evolution of the payment landscape, coupled with travel becoming the new normal again, has given us confidence that we will be able to grow cross-border QR transaction numbers by four times.”

He mentioned partnerships with Alipay+ and UnionPay International have greatly helped, especially in China.

China is OCBC’s biggest market for cross-border QR payments, making up 57% of transactions in 2023. Thailand and Malaysia come next, with 20% and 18% of transactions, respectively.

See also  UOB, OCBC, and DBS introduce account lock features to protect clients from scammers

Looking ahead, OCBC expects QR code payments in Southeast Asia to grow. They predict a 590% increase over the next five years, from 13 billion transactions in 2023 to 90 billion in 2028. /TISG

Read also: OCBC prices $450M perpetual capital securities; first callable set for 2029

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

SCCB calls for greater vigilance to mitigate payment delinquency risks amid market uncertainties following 3Q2024 performance

October 7, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Grab and Gojek to provide more benefits for Singapore drivers and delivery workers from 2025

October 4, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

When a “back-to-office” order comes, will Singaporean remote workers return to the 9-5 routine?

October 3, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

You missed

Technology

Penang, Selangor, and Johor to spearhead Malaysia’s global tech hub transformation with semiconductors and data centres to boost economy

October 8, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Malaysia

JB braces for surge in SG visitors post-VEP introduction

October 8, 2024 Gemma Iso
In the Hood

“She scolded me” — Woman says she got told off for asking a bus passenger not to put “her socks cladded feet on seats, handles, and armrests”

October 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore’s Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel takes the crown as the world’s ultimate skyscraper sensation

October 8, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.