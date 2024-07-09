SINGAPORE: With speculation that the next General Election will be called as early as September, netizens interested in politics closely examine which constituencies may change.

In a recent Reddit Singapore post, one Redditor compared June 2024 numbers with EBRC 2020 numbers to make their predictions based on the latest Registers of Electors figures in a parliamentary reply from Education Minister Chan Chun Sing last week.

Impressively, the Redditor even compiled the figures into the table showing how each GRC and SMC changed in terms of the number of electors.

Their lengthy explanation, chart, and maps, as well as their full predictions, may be found below.

After presenting the data, the Reddit user voiced their opinion on which constituencies will change in the next GE.

The first one is Yuhua SMC, which has been under the purview of PAP’s Grace Fu since 2011. The second is Hong Kah North SMC, represented in Parliament by Amy Khor, who is also from the PAP.

The other two constituencies the Reddit user thinks may be redrawn are Sengkang GRC and East Coast GRC.

In 2020, the newly-created Sengkang was very narrowly won by a slate from The Workers’ Party, surprising many as the team, all of whom are relatively new to politics, had been defeated by PAP heavyweights, including the Secretary-General of the National Trades Union Congress Ng Chee Meng, Senior Minister of State for Health and Transport Lam Pin Min, and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin.

In the same election, the PAP team, led by then Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, squeaked by with a win against the WP, with the team then led by Nicole Seah, who is currently no longer in politics.

In comments to the post, Reddit users chimed in with their predictions as well.

“I think the North side is quite safe for the PAP, so apart from minor boundary exchanges, there may not be any major changes. At most, one district could switch GRCs.

Though perhaps it could be safe enough to add 1 new SMC in the North to balance the potential loss of 1 SMC in the West,” wrote one.

“East Coast may take in some voters from Tampines since Tam is going to burst at the seams. Lots of new BTOs on the northern and southern ends of the town.

Hong Kah North may be merged into a GRC so that MPs can share the Tengah load when more residents move in,” opined another.

One wrote, “I think they should merge Yuhua/Hong Kah North and half of West Coast into a Jurong West GRC.” /TISG

