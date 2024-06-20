SINGAPORE: Starting this August, students at three major public universities in Singapore will face increased dormitory fees, with hikes ranging from 7% to 12%, according to recent announcements by the institutions. The affected universities are the National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), and Singapore Management University (SMU).

NTU revealed details of its planned fee adjustments on its internal student platform. Dormitory fees will rise by 7% to 9%, translating to an additional S$31 to S$68 monthly, depending on the type of accommodation.

For instance, a double room without air conditioning will see the smallest hike, with monthly rent increasing by S$31 to S$350 per person. Graduate dormitory fees will experience the largest increase, from S$688 to S$756 monthly.

NTU has attributed this adjustment to escalating dormitory operating costs.

A university spokesperson told the press that despite these rises, NTU aims to cap annual increases at S$50 to mitigate the financial impact on undergraduates.

Students were notified in March to allow sufficient time for financial planning. The university also mentioned that it covers a significant portion of the costs for dormitory operations, including utilities.

Similarly, NUS will implement a dormitory fee increase of 7% to 9% for the upcoming 2024-2025 academic year. This adjustment will add between S$10 and S$28 to the monthly costs for students.

NUS justified the fee hike by citing the need for infrastructure upgrades and increased costs for maintenance, security, and cleaning services. Rising energy and operational expenses also contributed to the decision.

NUS has been proactive in managing fee expectations by providing new students with a fixed dormitory fee schedule, which guarantees stable fees over five years.

The university has reassured students that financial assistance programs are available for those who may struggle with the increased costs, covering dormitory fees, meals, and other daily expenses.

At SMU, dormitory fees for student accommodations on Prinsep Street will rise by approximately 12% from August.

This increase, amounting to S$64 to S$84 more per month, will bring the cost of a small single room to S$707, a large single room to S$785, and a double room to S$599. Monthly charges for utilities, including water, electricity, air conditioning, and internet, will remain at S$66.2.

SMU has pointed to higher labor costs for cleaning and facilities management, driven by a tightening labor market in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the primary reason for the fee hike.

The universities have emphasized their commitment to supporting students through these adjustments, with financial assistance measures in place to help mitigate the impact of rising costs. However, the increases reflect broader economic pressures and the need to maintain and enhance university infrastructure and services.

As these changes take effect, students across all three universities will need to adjust their financial planning to accommodate the higher accommodation fees while universities continue to balance operational sustainability with affordability for their student populations.

TISG/