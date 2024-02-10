SINGAPORE: The real estate landscape in Singapore is witnessing a significant shift as the number of local young people applying for home loans has surged in recent years, now constituting one-third of the total home loan applications. While the default rate among relevant lenders remains low, banks are cautioning young buyers against over-borrowing.

The average price of a one-bedroom apartment downtown has reached around $1.4 million, making homeownership a substantial financial commitment. A 28-year-old, who purchased such a unit last year, told 8World that she covered half of the $350,000 down payment herself, with the remaining portion being contributed by her parents.

Indicating that she prefers to make mortgage payments instead of rental payments each month, she told the channel: “We all know that housing prices in Singapore are very high, and I think it is wise to buy a house as soon as possible.”

Real estate companies have noted a threefold increase in buyers aged 26 to 35 acquiring private properties since 2015, currently constituting 35% of all private homeowners. Analysts attribute this trend to rising incomes, greater flexibility in buying and selling, and attractive profit margins for young investors.

An industry expert told 8World, “Most transactions in this age group are less than 2.5 million. They will buy within what they can afford based on their respective incomes and rarely overspend.”

However, financial experts are cautioning prospective buyers to consider the long-term implications of mortgage commitments.

As applying for a mortgage entails a significant financial commitment with regular monthly repayments, experts recommend consulting with banks before making a purchase. This proactive approach can help avoid situations where the loan limit is insufficient, forcing buyers to come up with additional cash for down payments.

As the trend of young Singaporeans entering the property market continues, financial literacy and responsible borrowing are becoming increasingly crucial for sustainable homeownership.