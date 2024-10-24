SINGAPORE: In a joint effort to curb the illegal possession and use of e-cigarettes, multiple government agencies have ramped up enforcement measures, resulting in a significant rise in penalties. Between July and September this year, a total of 3,840 individuals were fined for violating e-cigarette laws, marking a surge of over 50% compared to the previous quarter.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), the agencies revealed that schools and higher education institutions reported more than 700 cases of students involved in e-cigarette usage. Community patrols uncovered 591 violations, while 44 cases were linked to educational institutions and 16 were intercepted at various checkpoints.

Additionally, the HSA took enforcement online, scrutinizing social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok to identify users who publicly displayed e-cigarettes. In July and August alone, five offenders—four men and one woman aged between 13 and 34—were caught uploading photos and videos of e-cigarette use. The individuals were fined, and the offending content was subsequently removed from the platforms.

A separate incident in September saw the HSA take action against a 49-year-old man caught smoking an e-cigarette on an MRT train, after a video of the incident surfaced on social media. Authorities later searched the man’s Tampines residence, where they found an e-cigarette and drug-related paraphernalia. The man, wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau, is now assisting with further investigations.

Enforcement efforts were also heightened during major public events, including the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix and an outdoor music festival in Sentosa, where more than 250 individuals were arrested for e-cigarette-related offences. The authorities stressed the importance of vigilance at large gatherings as a key part of their strategy to combat illegal e-cigarette usage.

Joint operations were also conducted at sea, land, and air checkpoints in collaboration with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA). Over 4,000 tourists were searched during this period, and 16 were found to be in possession of e-cigarettes.

The statement emphasized that MOH, HSA, the Health Promotion Board (HPB), and the Ministry of Education (MOE) are working together to tackle the growing issue of e-cigarette use among the public, especially students. Ongoing efforts will involve continued collaboration with agencies such as ICA, the National Environment Agency (NEA), and the National Parks Board (NParks) to ensure stricter enforcement in various locations, from checkpoints and online platforms to communities and educational institutions.