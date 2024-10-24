SINGAPORE: A migrant worker has tragically lost his life following a construction site accident at Yishun Ring Road, marking the second workplace fatality in Singapore within the past week.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reported that it received an emergency call at approximately 6:50pm on Monday (21 Oct) requesting assistance near Block 413, Yishun Ring Road.

Responding promptly, the SCDF transported a 55-year-old man to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, the worker succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Preliminary investigations by the police have ruled out any foul play. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) also launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Early reports indicate that the worker was pushing a steel door frame at the construction site when it unexpectedly collapsed, striking him.

As a general safety protocol, steel door frames in construction settings must be appropriately designed and equipped with effective stoppers to prevent such accidents. MOM has directed the construction works, which were contracted by Yishun Town Council, to halt all ongoing work while investigations are underway.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another fatal workplace accident at the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant on 18 Oct. In that case, a 46-year-old construction worker died after being struck on the head by a falling steel bar. The man was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries. A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with that accident for negligence causing death.

The recent spate of workplace fatalities has drawn attention to safety standards in construction, with authorities stressing the need for stricter adherence to safety protocols to prevent further tragedies. Investigations into both accidents are ongoing.