NTUC to raise retirement and reemployment age next month, ahead of timeline set by Govt

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 11, 2024

SINGAPORE: NTUC is set to raise its retirement age (RA) to 64 and re-employment age (REA) to 69 across its workforce from 1 Jan 2025 – significantly ahead of the national schedule, which plans similar changes by mid-2026.

This move is expected to benefit 448 employees through the increased RA and 271 employees through the extended REA. NTUC, along with its subsidiaries NTUC Club and NTUC Enterprise, currently employs 2,356 workers beyond the statutory retirement age of 63.

NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng positioned the decision as one that reflects a commitment to supporting older employees in maintaining meaningful employment.

He said: “By raising the Retirement Age and Re-employment Age for our NTUC employees ahead of the national schedule, we are taking proactive steps to build a more inclusive workforce.”

Mr Ng, a former ruling party Minister, also encouraged other employers to implement similar measures for their older workers.

Ahead of the new RA and REA taking effect, NTUC has outlined several measures to support its ageing workforce.

Employees nearing retirement are engaged in discussions about their future employment plans, with some offered training opportunities to remain workforce-ready.

The labour movement has assured that re-employed workers will retain their benefits and salaries unless there are mutually agreed changes to job scope or role.

Re-employed workers will also continue to receive access to professional development opportunities, health screenings, and retirement planning resources.

NTUC additionally offers flexible work arrangements and job redesign to accommodate older employees’ needs and to encourage their ongoing contributions.

NTUC has also called on businesses to collaborate with its affiliated unions to establish Company Training Committees (CTCs).

These committees aim to support companies in enhancing productivity and adopting age-inclusive practices, including job redesign. NTUC noted that companies can apply for the CTC Grant to reduce the costs of such workplace transformations.

