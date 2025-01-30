World No 6 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Serbia’s first-round qualifying match in the Davis Cup due to an injury, according to the country’s tennis federation (TSS),

Djokovic was originally set to compete for Serbia in their upcoming Davis Cup match against Denmark in Copenhagen from Jan 31 to Feb 2. However, the athlete has pulled out due to a hamstring injury– the same issue that caused him to retire from his Australian Open semi-final match against Alexander Zverev last week.

In a social media post, the athlete expressed his gratitude to the Australian Open team by saying: “Tried to recover for today’s match but I could only push so far. Nevertheless, positives to take out of this year’s Aus Open. Thank you.”

The 37-year-old athlete was a leading member of the Serbian team. They won the Davis Cup in 2010, securing a historic victory over France in Belgrade.

Viktor Troicki, the captain of the Serbian team, said: “We are weakened by not playing Novak, but we are still going for the win. The Danes have a great player in Holger Rune, but our players are also great and I believe in my team.”