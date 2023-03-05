“NO WAY Lee Hsien Yang will be allowed to run for President” – Ex-NMP

SINGAPORE: Former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng is among those who have weighed in on Lee Hsien Yang’s confirmation that he will consider running for President. While some have welcomed his interest, Mr Cheng feels that there is no chance the youngest son of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew will qualify.

Mr Lee said in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg: “A lot of people have come to me. They really want me to run. It’s something I would consider.”

Mr Cheng, however, thinks that Mr Lee’s name will eventually not appear on the ballot. He that Mr Lee “does not qualify” to run, given the outstanding police probe against him, over allegedly lying with regards to his father’s last will, and the strongly worded judgment the Court of Three Judges has used against him in the past.

The businessman said on Facebook: “It is stated in the constitution that the Presidential Elections Committee needs to be satisfied that the candidate is of good character and integrity. There is NO WAY that they will let someone the Court of Three Judges called ‘Downright Dishonest’ run.”

But Mr Cheng thinks that Mr Lee knows this and is making a calculated play with his announcement. He forecast: “I fully expect him to announce he will run, because he knows he doesn’t qualify anyway. But it will cause maximum political damage to the Government by announcing he is interested, applying, and then being told he doesn’t qualify.”

Mr Cheng, who is perceived to be pro-establishment, added, “Singapore has enough problems. We don’t need this drama.”

Mr Lee’s interest in running for the President’s office is not completely unforeseen. There have been rumours swirling on online chatgroups for months that he would do so, to challenge his estranged elder brother, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

If persistent rumours do turn into reality, the younger Mr Lee may face off with a member of his own family at the polls if he chooses to run: his sister-in-law and PM Lee’s wife, Ho Ching.

