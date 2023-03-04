Is Ho Ching obsessed with Calvin Cheng? PM’s wife goes on sharing spree of ex-NMP’s posts

SINGAPORE: The unique social media habits of Ho Ching have landed her in the news once again, after she went on a spree sharing former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng’s Facebook posts on her own page.

Mdm Ho shared on her page a whopping 40 Facebook posts Mr Cheng had previously made, within an hour on Wednesday (Mar 1). It seems that Mdm Ho dug quite deeply into Mr Cheng’s post history – the posts she shared from his page go back months, all the way to December last year.

The posts she shared ranged from the ex-NMP’s views on the S377A repeal, COVID prevention measures, Russian invasion, US-China relations, global warming, retirement age, the 2023 Budget, Singapore’s birth rate, going cashless, housing, healthcare, and politics.

Some of the posts also compared Singapore with countries like Dubai and Switzerland, while one post covered Mr Cheng’s feelings about being awarded the Public Service Medal (COVID 19).

Curiously, Mdm Ho even shared posts the pro-establishment public figure made conveying his New Year and Lunar New Year wishes.

One of the more controversial posts Mdm Ho shared included Mr Cheng’s comment that those who recommended China’s COVID-19 prevention measures “should all be arrested and jailed for attempted harm to the nation.”

It is unclear whether Mdm Ho shared such posts as a symbol of agreement with Mr Cheng’s views or disapproval. Most of the posts did not include comment or caption from the PM’s wife.

It also remains unclear what triggered her sharing spree, although netizens have pointed out that the pair share what appears to be a tumultuous connection on social media. On the same day that she floodposted her page with Mr Cheng’s posts, Mdm Ho also rebuked the businessman over some of his comments disparaging food stall owners that have yet to go cashless.

Mdm Ho is known for going on frequent flood posting sprees on Facebook, sharing hundreds of posts within mere hours. Her social media habits had led to questions over the past several years over how she has so much free time to spend on social media, especially when she was CEO of Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek.

The PM’s wife may get very busy soon if rumours that she will stand for president come true. There have been strong whispers that she may throw her hat into the presidential race that is set to take place later this year.

There is also speculation that she may face off with her estranged brother-in-law Lee Hsien Yang at the race.

