Featured News Law

New video of what really happened in Woodlands checkpoint incident of SG man who posted unauthorised photos & videos of ICA officer

ByAnna Maria Romero

November 19, 2024

SINGAPORE: Body cam footage of a man who took photos and videos of an ICA officer at the Woodlands checkpoint were included in a recent two-part CNA documentary.

The incident was initially featured at the end of part 1 and the beginning of part 2 of CNA’s World’s Busiest Land Crossing: Inside Singapore Woodlands Checkpoint, which was released on Nov 14.

A video cut straight to the scene was then uploaded on YouTube by SG Road Vigilante SGRV:

The documentary also showed what the man had done that got him into trouble in the first place.

Upon driving into the checkpoint, he took photos of the officer and used vulgarities, though the man claimed that he had been talking to his wife.

It was explained that the ICA had found that the pictures and videos he had taken had been uploaded online and that the man was being charged under the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA).

He needed to use his phone to arrange for a friend to pick up his car since he was about to be handed over to the police. While people are not normally allowed to use their phones inside the area, the man was permitted to do so.

However, even when he was finished making arrangements for his car, he continued to use his phone to “send messages” and grew agitated when the officers told him to stop.

The man even started shouting one of the officers’ names and only calmed down when other ICA officers intervened.

While the man is not named in the documentary, he was identified in previous reports as 37-year-old Wong Jeo Wah.

While he had been charged with one count under the Infrastructure Protection Act in August, he was given two new charges by October.

One charge was under the POHA for abusive communication about the ICA officer; the other was for giving false information to a police officer.

Wong’s case is allegedly up for mention on Wednesday (Nov 20).

The video excerpts of the incident above were taken from the CNA documentary.

Part 1: World’s Busiest Land Crossing: Inside Singapore Woodlands Checkpoint

Part 2: World’s Busiest Land Crossing: Inside Singapore Woodlands Checkpoint

On Aug 12, Wong, who goes by Sky Sg on Facebook, posted pictures and short video clips of the ICA officer on the Complaint Singapore page. His post fully showed the face of the ICA officer he encountered and mentioned the officer’s first name. /TISG

Featured image: CNA documentary World’s Busiest Land Crossing: Inside Singapore Woodlands Checkpoint 

ByAnna Maria Romero

