Lifestyle

New SG worker breaks down in tears after 1 week in job, seeks advice on “how to stop being emotional at work”

ByYoko Nicole

September 13, 2024

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean recently confessed on r/askSingapore that after just a week in her first full-time job, she broke down in tears and had to escape to the bathroom to hide her distress.

“I felt so useless,” she wrote. “I wasn’t understanding things or kept making mistakes despite trying my best or thinking I had it right.”

It didn’t help that her colleagues kept pointing out how slowly she was progressing. Their comments made her feel even more anxious and inadequate. On top of that, they kept comparing her to another colleague who seemed to learn things way faster.

“I acknowledge I tend to learn slower than others, but I always give my absolute best, even if it means working overtime or staying up late to understand new concepts,” she said.

“Up till now I am still unsure about it, but I am too afraid to ask as I have already been asked a lot of stupid questions.”

Because of this, she now finds it dreadful to go to work because she’s afraid she might break down again.

See also  "Is it common in SG?" — Worker asks because after he got a car, his colleagues, who had never spoken to him before, are now asking for lifts

In a bid to cope, she turned to the community for advice, asking, “Any tips on how to stop being so emotional and crying over situations like this? P.S. I feel like I cry easily, which makes me feel even more worthless and stupid for doing so.”

“It will get better as you get yourself oriented to the company and the culture.”

In the comments section, Singaporean Redditors encouraged her to focus on her strengths and recognize that everyone has a unique learning curve.

They suggested that she try to shift her perspective from self-criticism to self-compassion, emphasizing that it’s normal to struggle in a new job and that making mistakes is part of the learning process.

One Redditor shared her own experience, recalling how, during her first job, she faced constant criticism from seniors who gave her little guidance. She even had to endure an additional round of scolding on the eve of her birthday.

See also  Singapore worker urged to pursue 10/10 coworker despite being 6/10 himself

She said, “I hid in the toilet to cry, dried my tears and then emerged as if I didn’t feel anything. Have some trust in yourself, it will get better as you get yourself oriented to the company and the culture.”

Another encouraged her to persevere, saying it’s not about how quickly she catches on but about showing that she’s got a positive attitude and is willing to put in the effort.

She said, “Please don’t give up. You’re just one week in!! Put in good attitude (willingness to learn and ASK even if you sound stupid), and put in effort to make sure you understand (repeat what they explain and check if that’s what they mean), and your colleagues will see that you’re trying your best.”

A third Redditor also assured her that it often takes several months to learn the ropes. He added, “If they retain you after probation, you’re probably not doing as bad as you think.

See also  "I feel drained" — SG worker says she regrets accepting her 2nd promotion, but it's "not because of the workload—it's the people"

“If they retain you but the toxicity continues, start looking for another job. At that point, don’t even wait for a second. It’s no point hanging around and hoping things will get better.”

Read also: “I’ve been job searching since May but still haven’t received any offers” — Singaporean applies 3-5 jobs/day and yet “no responses at all”

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

“Is it common in SG?” — Worker asks because after he got a car, his colleagues, who had never spoken to him before, are now asking for lifts

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Singaporean says his parents “have 0 savings and are deep in debt” while many adult children like him are also barely surviving in SG to help parents

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Man with a wife and kid asks if there’s a way to survive in Singapore on his S$1.9K take-home salary; Singaporeans say, “It’s impossible!”

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

“Is it common in SG?” — Worker asks because after he got a car, his colleagues, who had never spoken to him before, are now asking for lifts

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News In the Hood

‘$1.50 for extra chilli?’ — Customer upset with “rude” stall assistant who asked him to pay more for “tiny bit” of chicken rice condiment

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Singaporean says his parents “have 0 savings and are deep in debt” while many adult children like him are also barely surviving in SG to help parents

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Man with a wife and kid asks if there’s a way to survive in Singapore on his S$1.9K take-home salary; Singaporeans say, “It’s impossible!”

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.