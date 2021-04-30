New series The Heartland Hero: James Seah to take over Shane Pow’s role

- Advertisement -

Singapore – In light of Shane Pow’s DUI charge, another local actor James Seah will be taking over his role in the upcoming drama series, The Heartland Hero.

It’s no surprise as Mediacorp formally announced that they’ll no longer be working with Pow after learning about his “driving under the influence” (DUI) charge earlier this week.

8days.sg managed to interview the show’s executive producer Leong Lye Lin. She disclosed that Pow will only be filming until episode 31 and Seah will be stepping in from the second week of May.

There won’t be any changes to the show’s plot nor will there be an explanation for the change in actors.

Leong described Pow’s character as a “cute and happy” Ah Beng recently released from prison who is driven to start anew, encouraged by his older brother (played by Elvin Ng).

She also shared that Seah was an ideal replacement for Pow as he shares similar looks, skills and age (they’re both 30).

“Some might assume it’s an easy character to play, but it’s not ’cos you have to be someone who is naughty yet lovable at the same time.” Leong said. Plus, the character is meant to be “very manly”.

Luckily, Seah could step in as he has just wrapped up the shoot for his previous show.

Seah was also present for the interview. He expressed how “complicated” it is to replace his good friend in this new drama.

“I was sad, but when Shane heard about it, he was very encouraging and told me, ‘Bro, if you need any help, let me know. I’ve got your back.’ I’m really touched that I have such a good friend,” he explained.

We’ve got to hand it to Pow. He’s surely keeping his spirits up for both of them. Nothing beats professionalism and good friendship. Way to go!

Leong said Pow is doing well and being “very brave” as he’s focused on completing his remaining work with them.

“All we can do now is to give him our biggest encouragement and hope that he can complete his remaining scenes smoothly,” Leong said.

It's a bummer that Pow has to leave, but one thing's for sure, he'll make a good comeback in the near future.

