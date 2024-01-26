Prepare for the eagerly-awaited film adaptation of “Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint” (working title)!

As of January 24, the star-studded cast for “Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint” has been confirmed, featuring Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, Shin Seung Ho, Nana, Park Ho San, Choi Young Joon, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, and more. Filming commenced in December, accompanied by behind-the-scenes stills showcasing the cast’s dedicated script reading.

Web novel enjoys considerable fan support

The film, based on a web novel of the same name, revolves around Kim Dok Ja (Ahn Hyo Seop), whose reality transforms into the web novel he once read, where Yoo Joong Hyuk (Lee Min Ho) takes center stage. The web novel, along with an ongoing webtoon adaptation, enjoys considerable fan support. ‘Omniscient Reader’ tells a compelling story that goes beyond the confines of time and reality. The narrative revolves around Kim Dok Ja (Ahn Hyo Seop), the only person aware of an impending catastrophe in a world. Joining forces with the novel’s main character, Yoo Jung Hyuk (Lee Min Ho), he sets out on a quest to change the destiny of this doomed existence.

Director Kim Byung Woo, known for “The Terror Live” and “Take Point,” will helm the project in collaboration with REALIES Pictures, the production company behind the “Along with the Gods” series. Smilegate, a global entertainment group, will make their first Korean film investment through “Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint.”

Since its serialization on Naver in 2018, the web novel ‘Omniscient Reader’ has garnered more than 200 million views. It has enthralled readers globally by presenting an imaginative fantasy realm that blurs the boundaries between fiction and reality.

Lee Min Ho is the web novel protagonist

Lee Min Ho assumes the role of Yoo Joong Hyuk, a web novel protagonist granted repeated chances at life after death. With striking looks and formidable combat skills, Yoo Joong Hyuk endures in a post-apocalyptic world. Ahn Hyo Seop debuts on the big screen as Kim Dok Ja, the only person aware of the novel’s conclusion, immersing himself in Yoo Joong Hyuk’s tale.

As the fictional narrative becomes reality, Kim Dok Ja forms bonds with comrades embarking on the journey with him. Chae Soo Bin portrays Yoo Sang Ah, Kim Dok Ja’s colleague navigating the fallen world, providing crucial support. Shin Seung Ho and Nana take on roles from the web novel, with Shin Seung Ho embodying ex-military soldier Lee Hyun Sung and Nana portraying the justice-oriented goddess Jung Hee Won.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo plays Lee Ji Hye

Park Ho San embodies Gong Pil Doo, wielding influence over livelihoods with his wealth, while Choi Young Joon assumes the role of Han Myung Oh, Kim Dok Ja’s company superior involved with Yoo Sang Ah in unforeseen mission scenarios. Additionally, Jisoo plays Lee Ji Hye, overcoming numerous challenges with Yoo Joong Hyuk through her remarkable strength.