SINGAPORE: A Singaporean recently put their video editing talents to use by creating a Brooklyn Nine-Nine-inspired series intro for the Singaporean Crimewatch series. The intro quickly captivated Singaporeans online and went viral.

Produced by the National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC), Crimewatch is a Singaporean television programme that has been airing since 1986. The TV show airs reenactments of crimes that the Singapore Police Force has previously solved. While the series aims to raise crime awareness about new trends and technology used in criminal activity, when it comes to crimes that have yet to be solved, it aims to get the help of Singaporeans.

In over 38 years of the television show running, it has become a staple in Singaporean homes. So much so that certain scenes have become iconic in Singapore.

The twenty-second intro edit, posted on the Singapore subreddit on Wednesday (Jan 25), featured a couple of rather classic characters and their unforgettable antics and quotes from the show.

Meowvin to Xiao Hu real quick

First on the list was Ah Xiong (Crimewatch 2016, E10). In this iconic scene, a boy named Melvin was depicted wanting to become part of a gang. Ah Xiong, who was the leader of the gang, left a mark on Singaporeans when he pronounced Melvin’s name as “Meowvin,” looking intensely at the gang member wannabe, and gave him the new name Xiao Hu.

According to The Smart Local, when this scene aired, many Singaporeans started teasing anyone named Melvin, making fun of the fact that in the series, the name was not intimidating enough for a gang member.

“You’re nothing but a prostitute”

Another character who was featured in the video intro was Kai (Crimewatch 2013, E3). This episode birthed two quotes that became well-known among Singaporeans.

Two girls, Vicky and Kai, got into a fight after Vicky did not accept Kai’s invitation to watch a movie. Kai took this the wrong way and harshly said “You’re nothing but a prostitute.”

In response, Vicky said, “We settle tomorrow, 4pm at Pioneer Mall.”

The umbrella guy

The third character featured in the intro edit is the unforgettable “umbrella robber” (Crimewatch 2017, E9), who used an umbrella when attempting to rob tenants.

In Singapore, anyone caught with a weapon is subject to severe punishment. Given this, a man thought of an alternative and used an umbrella not only to hide his identity from security cameras but also to threaten tenants he tried to rob. He even used the curved umbrella handle to hook a tenant’s neck. However, despite his quick thinking, he was caught and charged with both house trespassing and attempted robbery.

Other characters who were featured in the intro edit were Roy Lim, Jonathan Royce, a man referred to as “Where’s Your License?”, and Julius Lim.