KOREA: Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyuri have been confirmed to star in the new MBC drama, “The Number You Have Dialed,” which will air on Fridays and Saturdays, as reported by Soompi.

Announced on Sept 24, the drama is based on a web novel and follows the story of a couple in a marriage of convenience who receive a threatening phone call that changes their lives.

Yoo Yeon Seok plays Baek Sa Eon, a man with a stellar background, including experience as a war correspondent, hostage negotiation expert, and a prominent anchor.

Despite his success and discipline, his marriage to Hong Hee Joo is only for appearance, as he maintains an emotionally distant relationship with her.

Traumatic childhood incident

The wife of Baek Sa Aeon, Hong Hee Joo, is portrayed by Chae Soo Bin. After a traumatic childhood incident, she developed a speech disorder but became a talented sign language interpreter.

Though their marriage is arranged, her life takes a turn when she is kidnapped, pushing her to re-evaluate her life.

Heo Nam Jun takes on the role of Ji Sang Woo, a psychiatrist with a warm personality and an interest in unsolved mysteries. He runs a popular YouTube channel with 200,000 subscribers, but his obsession with mysteries leads him into a serious predicament.

Jang Gyuri plays Na Yu Ri, a charming and accomplished broadcast announcer who looks up to Baek Sa Eon, unaware that his wife is her colleague, Hong Hee Joo.

With a November release date scheduled, the drama is presently in development.

Versatility and captivating performances

Yoo Yeon Seok is a renowned South Korean actor known for his versatility and captivating performances. Born in 1984, he began his acting career in 2003 and has since become a beloved figure in the Korean entertainment industry.

His portrayal of Chilbong, a baseball player with a pure heart, in the popular drama series “Reply 1994” propelled him to stardom.