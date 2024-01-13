Featured News Gadgets Home News Technology

New data shows Singaporeans now spend almost 5 hours a day on mobile apps

ByYoko Nicole

January 13, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans now spend an average of almost 19%, or 4.51 hours of their day, on mobile apps, according to a recent report from mobile app tracking platform data.ai (previously App Annie).

Over the past four years, a steady climb in Singaporeans’ mobile app usage was also noted, with 2020 having an average of 4.17 hours, 2021 having 4.30 hours, 2022 having 4.43 hours, and 2023 having 4.51 hours.

Compared to other nations, however, Singapore’s mobile app usage is relatively lower. In 2023, Indonesia recorded the highest average of 6.0 hours, followed by Thailand, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil, where users averaged more than 5 hours daily on mobile apps.

Additionally, per data.ai’s most recent State of Mobile 2024 research, consumer spending on mobile applications grew to $171 billion in 2023, indicating a 3% year-over-year (YoY) growth.

TikTok emerges as leading app in “user engagement and monetization”

TikTok has emerged as the leading app in terms of user engagement and monetization, according to the report.

See also  Singapore's most hated social media platform is Reddit: Study

The popular app has notably exceeded $10 billion in lifetime spending thanks to its content creator tipping feature. By 2024, the report noted that in-app purchases will account for the majority of the 150% increase in direct consumer revenue, which is projected to reach $1.3 billion.

Besides TikTok, other prominent apps that showed significant development in 2023 and potential for future growth were Chinese shopping apps like Temu and SHEIN, generative AI apps like ChatGPT, Ask AI, and Open Chat, travel apps like tour and flight booking services, and real-world event ticketing apps.

Just how many Singaporeans are using mobile apps?

As reported by Meltwater, Singapore’s internet population as of January 2023 is 5.81 million, or 96.9 percent of the population, with 89.5 percent of these users accessing the internet via mobile phones or apps.

Although this could be seen as a bad thing, their reasons for accessing the internet and these apps actually suggest otherwise. Their top 4 reasons were: finding information (64.8%), staying current on news and events (57.2%), looking up how to do things (54.8%), and looking up products and brands (50.1%).

See also  Study: Singaporean businesses lose $3.24m annually due to low-quality apps

Also, in addition to using social media to pass the time and stay in touch with loved ones, Singaporeans also use it to read news articles and see what other people are talking about.

What caused this mobile app revolution?

Numerous reports claim that, as a result of the pandemic lockdowns, people are growing more and more reliant on their phones globally. Despite the purported “return to normal” in 2022, it appears that mobile users who embraced new apps and habits during the pandemic may have persisted.

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Home News

Court allows Ong Beng Seng to leave Singapore for medical and work trip on additional S$800K bail

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

KDF gears up for thrilling charity events to battle kidney disease in Singapore

October 30, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Featured News Lifestyle

Happy Diwali or Happy Deepavali? — Singaporean Indians enlighten a netizen on the true meaning of the word for the Hindu Festival of Lights

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

In the Hood

“Scared to buy outside food now” — Woman says after finding a foreign object, possibly a “steel wool or metal scrubber piece” in her meal

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Malaysia

Najib to face more charges in court related to 1MDB scandal; could be jailed for 20 years

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Court allows Ong Beng Seng to leave Singapore for medical and work trip on additional S$800K bail

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Entertainment

SEVENTEEN takes the stage: Get ready for them at the 2025 Tecate Pa’l Norte music festival in Mexico

October 30, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.