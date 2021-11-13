Netizen showcases neighbour’s ‘creative’ way to hang laundry

- Advertisement -

Singapore — One netizen took to social media to showcase their neighbour’s rather creative way of hanging laundry using the block’s common staircase.

In a TikTok video, shared to Facebook page Singapore Incidents, the picture showed a neighbour’s laundry all clipped to bamboo poles wedged into the railings junction. A voice-over declares : “This neighbour have (sic) a very creative way of hanging laundry”.

The 16-second clip showed the bamboo poles, or more commonly known as ‘tik-ko’ or ‘gala‘ which are commonly seen outside HDB units, neatly interlocked to balance such that the three poles holding the laundry neither touched one another nor the staircase railing.

The clothes extended out quite a bit, but there was still some space for people to walk through. “But it’s okay, it doesn’t block the stairway”, the neighbour commented.

“10/10 for creativity”, they added.

In March 2020, it was announced that heavy bamboo poles loaded with laundry will soon be a thing of the past in some 230,000 Housing Board (HDB) flats, as they will be replaced with a retractable clothes drying rack.

Flats built between 1987 and 1997 will be eligible for the upgrade under the extended Home Improvement Programme, the HDB said. The new laundry rack comes with six horizontal stainless steel poles that can be extended and retracted within the frame of the rack. Residents can easily reach the poles from the kitchen window when hanging and retrieving laundry.

Meanwhile, judging from comments by netizens, few were amused by the innovative misuse of the staircase, with some calling the act selfish and inconsiderate.

