312m long HDB corridor in Whampoa takes 4 minutes to walk from end to end

Singapore — An extra-long Housing and Development Board (HDB) corridor has gone viral on social media because it takes about four minutes to travel from end to end.

The HDB corridor in Block 34 Whampoa West is one of the longest in Singapore.

A realtor took to short video creation app TikTok to feature the corridor, timing herself in the process as she walked from one end to another.

“Guess how long it takes?” asked TikTok user Anne Ho who goes by the handle @homesbyanne.

Ms Ho shared a video of herself starting the timer before travelling across the corridor.

She passed at least five staircases and two lift lobbies during her trip.

Ms Ho noted in the video that HDB doesn’t build blocks like this anymore.

It took her almost four minutes to complete the route.

Among other features of the extra-long corridor is the amazing view.

Ms Ho also highlighted an extra-long cactus with no more space to grow.

Here’s a panoramic view of the block by Remember Singapore.

The page noted that the 12-storey block consists of 500 units and is about 312 metres long.

The first floor of the block has shops, restaurants, salons and other amenities to cater to the community.

With over 241,000 views and 12,000 likes, members from the online community said travelling down the corridor was already an exercise.

“Don’t have to go downstairs to do brisk walk,” said TikTok user Bintang Harley.

Meanwhile, others highlighted an issue that delivery personnel might encounter when this block is the destination.

“If you send a delivery to the wrong end, you need to Grab to the other side, liao,” commented TikTok user Ash. /TISG

