Home News West Coast resident uses corridor as personal storeroom, no improvements after reporting...

West Coast resident uses corridor as personal storeroom, no improvements after reporting to town council

Feedback has been given to the town council many times, but nothing had improved, he said.

Photo: FB screebgrab/Complaint Singapore

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public took to social media to complain about the state of their common corridor after a has used the space as a personal storeroom.

A concerned resident took to Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Tuesday (Jun 29) to highlight an issue in their & Development Board (HDB) corridor.

In his post, the resident addressed the West Coast , noting that their neighbour had been using the corridor as a storeroom.

He attached of the state of their corridor, which appeared to be filled with belongings like boxes, wheelchairs, and a chair and folding table.

- Advertisement -

Photo: FB screebgrab/Complaint Singapore

Photo: FB screebgrab/Complaint Singapore

The resident noted that their neighbour would place items that cause obstruction for others to pass, even blocking the staircase.

One of the photos showed a chair near the last step of the staircase.

- Advertisement -

Photo: FB screebgrab/Complaint Singapore

“If any emergency happens, resident of the upper floor will not be able to evacuate,” said the resident.

“Neighbouring unit even got a problem going home as the walkway is too narrow.”

According to the post, feedback has been given to the town council “many times, but nothing had improved.”

- Advertisement -

The concerned resident added that the issue was forwarded to the Singapore Civil Defence Force but was referred to the town council instead.

Based on a note posted on one of the walls, “ for overseas shipment” was in progress.

However, according to the resident in a comment, the situation has been going on “for months.”

Members from the online urged for action on the issue as it poses a fire hazard for the area. /TISG

Read related: Woman’s neighbours install a fan outside their flat to extinguish small prayer flame she lit in the corridor

Woman’s neighbours install a fan outside their flat to extinguish small prayer flame she lit in the corridor

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Calvin Cheng: Let us solve our own issues within our own culture

Singapore — Former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng has taken to Facebook to speak up on racism and racial intolerance in Singapore. At the start of his post, Mr Cheng acknowledges that it is good that the media is trying...
View Post
Featured News

Orange & Teal: Will Lee Hsien Yang be there? And will Jamus Lim now open a Cockles café?

Covid-19 continued to hog the headlines, with the unsatisfactory rate of vaccination among elderly a growing concern. Race and racism had a big let’s get the conversation going airing by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong. But, to me anyway, the story...
View Post
Featured News

KF Seetoh slams NEA for its ‘horrible timing’ to increase hawker rent by 40%

Singapore – Makansutra founder KF Seetoh took to social media to criticise the National Environment Agency (NEA) for allegedly raising hawkers rent by almost 40 per cent amid trying times. "Here we all are doing our best to '#supportourhawkers, and there they...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent