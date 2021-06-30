West Coast resident uses corridor as personal storeroom, no improvements after reporting to town council

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public took to social media to complain about the state of their common corridor after a neighbour has used the space as a personal storeroom.

A concerned resident took to Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Tuesday (Jun 29) to highlight an issue in their Housing & Development Board (HDB) corridor.

In his post, the resident addressed the West Coast town council, noting that their neighbour had been using the corridor as a storeroom.

He attached photos of the state of their corridor, which appeared to be filled with belongings like boxes, wheelchairs, and a chair and folding table.

The resident noted that their neighbour would place items that cause obstruction for others to pass, even blocking the staircase.

One of the photos showed a chair near the last step of the staircase.

“If any emergency happens, resident of the upper floor will not be able to evacuate,” said the resident.

“Neighbouring unit even got a problem going home as the walkway is too narrow.”

According to the post, feedback has been given to the town council “many times, but nothing had improved.”

The concerned resident added that the issue was forwarded to the Singapore Civil Defence Force but was referred to the town council instead.

Based on a note posted on one of the walls, “packing for overseas shipment” was in progress.

However, according to the resident in a comment, the situation has been going on “for months.”

Members from the online community urged for action on the issue as it poses a fire hazard for the area. /TISG

