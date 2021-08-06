Netizen disgruntled after retail supplier denies refund request

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public took to Facebook to complain about the service provided at a retail supplier she had purchased from.

She posted about her exchange with the employees in Tat Eng in a Facebook group named “Complaint Singapore“.

According to Tat Eng’s website, it is a leading importer, exporter, wholesaler, and stockist for metals, nuts, and bolt fasteners.

In the netizen’s caption, she alleged that this was the worst service she had ever been provided by any of the employees at the store.

Having realized that she purchased the wrong items, she went back to the store and approached the staff members there.

The netizen adds that she did not open the items. However, the employees at Tat Eng said that the fault lied with the netizen herself, so no refunds would be allowed in such a case.

Towards the end of her post, the netizen says that while it is not an issue for her that a refund was not given to her, she found that the tone and service of the employees there to be disappointing and labelled them as “totally unacceptable”.

Other netizens shared their thoughts and opinions about the issue in the comments section.

A netizen agreed with the retail supplier, saying that the netizen was at fault for having purchased the wrong items by herself in the first place.

Other netizens suggested that instead of trying to get a refund, the poster could ask for an exchange instead and top up with the appropriate amount accordingly if needed.

Having purchased from the retail supplier several times, a netizen mentioned that they always found the company to be decent and remarked that the people there were rather helpful towards her as well.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

