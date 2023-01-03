Netizen asks if it’s normal for his friend with double degree in finance & accounting to be jobless for 2 years

SINGAPORE — A recent question about the job market today on a Reddit page sparked a lively discussion after a user on the platform wondered about a friend who had not yet found a full-time job two years after graduating. “Is it normal to be unemployed for 2 years?” asked Reddit user Speculoos-IceCream on Sunday night (Jan 1).

“Just curious since I am friends this person (26M) who, since graduating from university with a double degree in finance and accounting, has yet to find a full time job. Is it normal for a university graduate to be jobless for 2 years and going? What’s the rate of employment for local graduates?”

The Reddit user added that the friend had “graduated during covid times, I guess.”

Most of the platform users commenting on the post appeared to tend to believe that the situation was not normal.

“Note that the gap in his resume will definitely be questioned by interviewers too. Hope your friend has a good answer for that,” one added.

“Not normal and it’s always possible to find decent jobs, just don’t be picky for those higher end ones,” wrote one Reddit user.

One, however, acknowledged that “immediately after graduating is probably the least weird time to be unemployed for that long.”

When the post owner followed up with a question: “do u think covid played a part?” others acknowledged this possibility.

A few netizens, however, wrote that not finding a job after two years is “more common than you think.”

