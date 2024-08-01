SINGAPORE — Despite undergoing a transformative period, marked by the retirement of veteran stalwarts Charmaine Soh and Kimberly Lim, the Singapore national netball team (Singapore Opens) exudes unwavering confidence in their ability to successfully defend their title at the 2024 Mirxes Nations Cup.

After a 16-year drought, hosts Singapore reclaimed the Nations Cup title last year, edging out Papua New Guinea 59-56 in a thrilling finale. This hard-fought victory marked a triumphant return to the top, reviving memories of their back-to-back wins in 2006 and 2007.

Team Singapore, propelled by a dynamic fusion of seasoned netball players, vibrant youthful talent, and astute team rejuvenation since their resounding triumph last year, is poised to tackle the upcoming Nations Cup with renewed vigor.

The Singapore Opens team boasts a reassuringly familiar lineup from last year’s competition, with a few additions to bolster their ranks. Co-captains Toh Kai Wei, and Khor Ting Fang will continue to provide leadership both on and off the court.

Sindhu Nair is poised to make a return to the team, having valiantly overcome the adversity of an ACL injury sustained in April last year during the PacificAus Sports Netball Series. As she stands on the cusp of earning a milestone with the national team, Nair’s remarkable resilience and dedication are a testament to her unwavering commitment to the sport.

“It feels incredible to be back with the Singapore Opens team. Recovering from my ACL injury has been challenging, but the support from everyone has been amazing. I’m excited to contribute to our team’s success and reach my 50th cap milestone during the Mirxes Nations Cup,” reflected Nair on her return to the Singapore national team.

Meanwhile, the talented young trio of attacker Goh Wei Ping, defensive player K. Mishalenee, and Miki Ng (Singapore A co-captain in 2023) have seamlessly transitioned to the Singapore Opens team. The three players are building on the impressive foundations they laid with the Singapore A team (developmental squad) in last year’s tournament, where they showcased their skills and caught the attention of fans and coaches alike.

Ranked 24th in the world rankings, the Singapore Opens team will face stiff competition at the OCBC Arena from 1 to 7 September, as newcomers UAE (21) and Kenya (30) join the fray, as well as familiar foes Republic of Ireland (25) and unranked Canada, both of whom boast prior Nations Cup experience.

Singapore Opens will begin their Nations Cup campaign against Canada on Sep 1, before taking on the Republic of Ireland the following day. The Singapore national team will be up against Kenya on Sep 3, and will face the Singapore A developmental squad in matchday four. Sep 5 will be a rest day for all teams, and Singapore Opens will resume their competition against the UAE on Sep 6. The finals and the classification matches will be held on Sep 7.

Head coach Annette Bishop also expressed her confidence in the team’s readiness: “We’re excited and ready to defend our title at this year’s Mirxes Nations Cup. Sindhu’s return brings energy and experience to the team. We look forward to showcasing our skills and teamwork against strong international competition.”

The Republic of Ireland made their Nations Cup debut in 2012 and have since become familiar opponents, with their most recent appearance coming two years ago. In 2022, they mounted a formidable campaign, ultimately securing a commendable fourth-place finish, narrowly missing out on a podium spot after a 36-52 loss to hosts Singapore in the third-place playoff.

Canada was one of the pioneering teams in the inaugural Nations Cup in 2006 alongside hosts Singapore, Papua New Guinea, and Scotland. Their best-ever finish in the competition were in 2009 when they came in third out of the six participating nations

However, their most recent outing last year ended in heartbreak, as they suffered a nail-biting 48-49 defeat to Cook Islands in the third-place playoff, echoing the Republic of Ireland’s similar misfortune a year prior.

The Mirxes Nations Cup will take place from 1 to 7 September 2024 at the OCBC Arena. Tickets are now available through Ticketmaster.

Singapore Opens Team

Toh Kai Wei (Co-Captain) Khor Ting Fang (Co-Captain) Amandeep Chahal Goh Wei Ping Jamie Lim K. Mishalenee Lee Pei Shan Miki Ng Rachel Ling Reena Divya Sindhu Nair Tan Yi Jie

Singapore A Team

Angeline Rebecca Leong Charlotte Lee Faithmaria Lawrence Jenine Ang Lee Li Xuan Matilda Narayan Norah Paul Gabriel Priscilla Wong Sheikha Aljunied Uzma Rashad Yasmin Iman Zulfa Rashad