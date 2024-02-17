SINGAPORE — The Singapore national netball team maintained their composure in the physically intense opening three-match test series against arch-rival Malaysia as they secured a convincing 65-41 win on Thursday (Feb 15) at the OCBC Arena Hall 3, Singapore Sports Hub.

Although Malaysia started the match strongly as they established a three-point lead. Singapore managed to claw their way back into the game and narrow the gap, but a series of errors allowed the visitors to finish the quarter with a lead of 15-13.

The second quarter saw Singapore’s defence spring into action as they frustrated Malaysia’s offense. There were cheers for Singapore towards halftime as they ended strongly with a five-goal advantage, taking a 30-25 over Malaysia.

The final half of the match showcased a more controlled performance from Singapore, with clinical attacking play and multiple defensive intercepts.

This resulted in Singapore scoring a total of 35 goals while limiting Malaysia to just 16 in the second half. Singapore ended the third quarter with a 50-32 lead, and a final score of 65-41 against their Causeway rival.

The squad for the Test Series saw the inclusion of goal-defense K. Mishalenee and goal-shooter Goh Wei Ping who played for Singapore A, a developmental squad at last year’s Nations Cup. Both players were included following the retirement of Singapore veterans Charmaine Soh and Kimberly Lim.

“Just now my family and friends and even my club, they were cheering really loudly for me and I could hear them while playing on the court. I think it’s a really nice feeling and really special,” expressed Mishalenee after making her appearance for the Singapore national netball team against Malaysia.

Also in the starting line-up is Aqilah Andin, who is set to celebrate a milestone with the Singapore national netball team.

Prior to the Test Series, Aqilah was just two matches shy of a 100th appearance with Singapore. As she had played against Malaysia in the opening match, Aqilah would just need to secure one more cap during this Test Series to achieve the historic feat in front of the home crowd.

Before the Singapore – Malaysia Test Series, the Singapore national netball coach Annette Bishop expressed the team’s anticipation for the challenge ahead, saying; “The upcoming test series against Malaysia provides an excellent opportunity for our team to measure up against a formidable rival and build momentum for the upcoming competitions.”

The Singapore – Malaysia test series is a prelude to a packed schedule for the Singapore National Netball Team in 2024, which includes the 2024 Asian Netball Championships, the Mirxes Nations Cup, and the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

The second and third match will take place on Sat and Sun, Feb 17 and Feb 18 at Our Tampines Hub at 10.30am.