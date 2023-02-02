Neo Kian Hong elected as chairman of Singapore Golf Association

SINGAPORE — Former SMRT group chief executive Neo Kian Hong has been elected as the Singapore Golf Association’s (SGA) new chairman, succeeding Khoo Boon Hui who is retiring from the position he has held since 2016.

“I would like to thank Mr Khoo Boon Hui for his distinguished service as Chairman of SGA Governing Council over the past six years. Together with his team and partners, he has guided the constitution review, worked with Sport Singapore to enable safe golfing under covid measures and witnessed the award of the prestigious World Amateur Team Championships 2025 to Singapore (to be held at Tanah Merah Country Club). We wish him the very best,” said Neo, whose appointment was announced by SGA earlier in the week.

Prior to his appointment as the SGA chairman, Neo served as the president of the National Service Resort and Country Club, and Sembawang Country Club. He was the executive vice president of the Civil Service Club. At the start of 2023, Neo also took over from Khoo as the chairman of the Singapore Island Country Club.

Neo, who served as SMRT group chief executive from 2018 to 2022, hopes to rally their partners in the golfing community and aspires to continue the good work to promote golf in Singapore and groom golfing talents to represent the nation.

SGA also paid tribute to their immediate-past chairman who contributed to the golfing scene in Singapore during his tenure as the chairman of the governing body for golf in Singapore.

“During his six-year tenure, Mr Khoo was instrumental in ensuring good governance in SGA, including playing an active role in reviewing and updating SGA’s constitution. He also provided guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that golf could be played in a safe manner,” said SGA on their website.

“I would like to thank my fellow Governing Council and Executive Board members, as well as the SGA management and all stakeholders for their unstinting support throughout my six-year tenure as Chairman of the SGA Governing Council. I am honoured to have been entrusted with the opportunity to oversee the progress SGA has made over the years and I am confident that it will continue to achieve greater heights under Mr Neo’s leadership,” shared Khoo.

