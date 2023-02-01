Jake Paul says Tommy Fury will “hate the sport” of boxing after their upcoming fight

Jake Paul is hard at work filming advertisements to pique interest in the next pay-per-view event, which will include his boxing match against Tommy Fury on February 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In Paul’s opinion, the only credible boxers in the Fury family are Tyson and John Fury. “I think he is a big talker but I don’t think he believes the things that he is saying. He’s the Fury family puppet, right? Tyson and John both were real fighters, real boxers, real dogs, and Tommy feels that he has to live up to that. So he’s saying the things that they say, but I don’t think he believes it. I don’t think he believes in himself. He’s going to be in for a rude awakening and he’s going to hate the sport after I’m done with him.”

Although neither man has ever lost in his boxing career to date, Jake Paul has a long list of notable victories on his résumé. UFC superstar Anderson Silva was defeated by the social media star in a unanimous decision in October.

Tommy Fury predicts KO over Jake Paul

Tommy Fury is certain that he will defeat Jake Paul in his pay-per-view match as the date approaches. By February, “TNT” expects him to be eliminated by knockout. The 23-year-old Britt stated in a recent interview with iFL TV that he would finish off “The Problem Child” in only four rounds. Paul would definitely be exhausted by the second round of the eight-round fight, according to Fury.

“In my personal opinion, this fight will be over inside four rounds. It doesn’t go past four rounds. I believe he gasses after two and will not be able to live with the work rate I’ll set… I just believe I’m my skills and I believe that the shots will land especially with him. He’s not the most elusive guy in the world.”

