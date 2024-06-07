Nearly 70% of college graduates think it is difficult to land a job this year: Survey

SINGAPORE: A recent survey has shed light on the growing anxieties faced by new graduates in Singapore, revealing that nearly 70% believe finding a job this year is challenging. The survey, conducted by a prominent media company, indicates a strong preference among graduates for employment in more stable industries amid economic uncertainties and technological advancements.

The survey, which gathered responses from over 11,600 graduates across 25 public and private universities, highlights several key concerns. Chief among them is the rising cost of living, which has left nearly 80% of respondents worried that their future salaries might not suffice to meet these escalating expenses.

In light of these concerns, salary has emerged as the primary factor influencing job choices, reflecting a pragmatic approach to financial stability in uncertain times.

Approximately half of the participants also expressed apprehension about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in their chosen fields, fearing it could affect job security and long-term career development.

A representative of the company that conducted the survey told 8World that the priority placed on salary reflects graduates’ anxiety and awareness of the changes happening around the world, coupled with the challenges brought on by the rising cost of living.

When it comes to preferred employers, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research topped the list, followed closely by tech giant Microsoft. Other favored employers include the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, DBS Bank, and JPMorgan Chase, signaling a blend of interest in both public sector stability and private sector opportunities.

Conducted from August last year to April this year, the survey captures a snapshot of the evolving job market sentiment among new graduates, suggesting that ground realities may differ from optimistic reports promoting high salaries for new job market entrants.

TISG/