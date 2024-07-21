SINGAPORE: Surprised that a fresh grad working in the finance sector earns S$9,500 monthly, a woman took to social media to ask “why finance professionals are treated so well.”

“Just met someone, at age 24, fresh graduate, making $9.5k a month. And she told me she’s not even the highest earning in her batch.

Lawyers, doctors, and consultants don’t even make that much at fresh graduate level,” she wrote on r/SingaporeRaw on Monday (July 15).

“She’s not even doing anything difficult. She’s not a banker. Not a trader. She’s just doing investor relations,” the woman added.

The woman also revealed that this fresh grad enjoys various job perks. Her company covers all her meals, both lunch and dinner and even takes care of her transportation costs.

Also, despite being a recent hire, the fresh grad has already flown business class to Hong Kong, stayed in a top-notch hotel, and received a generous spending allowance on top of reimbursement for food and transport.

“So the rich are just going to get richer? They don’t even need to spend any money on weekdays? Why are they treated so well? What can she do that her schoolmates earning less than half of her cannot do?”

“Don’t believe everything you hear unless you verify it with her boss.”

In the comments section, one netizen pointed out that the reality of the job market can be harsh. He shared his experience of working hard for years to earn an advanced STEM degree, only to be dismayed by the mediocre salary and heavy workload.

Eventually, he left his job to become a trader and found that this was much easier and more lucrative than his previous one.

“Alas, there is no correlation between effort or how much you suffered in uni, and how much you earn. It has always been this way,” he wrote.

Another netizen explained that salaries are generally higher than average in the finance industry because these companies make a lot of money. They also offer generous allowances, bonuses, and perks to attract top talent.

A third netizen added that if the fresh grad’s role was to bring in millions of dollars for her firm, then S$10,000k per month “is actually nothing.”

Others advised the woman to take what the fresh grad said with a grain of salt.

One netizen said, “Don’t believe everything you hear, unless you verify it with her boss….9k is, honestly, unrealistic for a fresh grad, unless this person has special connections to this company like her family owning it.”

Another commented, “I would be very suspicious. Could literally just be lying. Unless she works for a top PE/HF I would be very skeptical of that pay for a fresh grad.”

