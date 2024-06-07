ST draws flak for placing article on how to stretch grocery budget behind paywall

SINGAPORE: The Straits Times has received online criticism for putting an article offering practical tips on how to stretch the grocery budget behind a paywall.

Singaporeans have been feeling the financial pinch more acutely in the past year, with the GST hike and increases in water, gas, and electricity prices further straining household budgets already stretched thin by inflation.

With the cost of essential goods and services climbing, many citizens seek ways to manage their expenses more effectively.

Against this backdrop, the national broadsheet’s decision to publish an article on grocery budgeting behind a paywall has been criticized by critics as a missed opportunity.

The article, which promised to provide valuable advice on making every dollar count in the supermarket, was inaccessible to those who do not subscribe to the newspaper, sparking widespread criticism on social media and public forums.

Facebook user Cynthia Ong pointed out, “Before you want to know more about tips on saving, you have to first spend on the subscription.”

Critics argue that in a time of economic hardship, essential information that can help families save money should be freely accessible to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay for a subscription.

Interestingly, the comments section under ST’s Facebook post linking the article has emerged as a forum where Singaporeans freely share their tips on maximising their budgets.

Quite a number of commenters advocated for going food shopping in nearby Johor Bahru, Malaysia, while others said portion control could help rein in costs.

The incident has reignited the broader debate over the ethics of paywalls.

While many understand the need for media outlets to monetize their content, the argument for free access to essential information becomes more compelling when public welfare is involved.