SINGAPORE: During the 2024 National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced a major push to strengthen Singapore’s sporting culture, with a targeted focus on further developing the area surrounding the Singapore Sports Hub.

The ‘Kallang Alive Master Plan’ builds upon the Kallang Alive project, first announced in 2019.

The Kallang Alive Master Plan is not merely a revamp of the Sports Hub landscape, as it promises to create a thriving and vibrant sporting ecosystem that will benefit Team Singapore athletes, weekend warriors, and the wider community.

“We will do more to strengthen the sporting culture in Singapore,” said PM Wong during the National Day Rally on Sunday, Aug 18, at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central.

“Through the President’s Challenge, we will mobilize the community further to work with the government to nurture sports talents, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds. Together, we will support all Singaporeans in realizing their sporting dreams,” added PM Wong.

PM Wong outlined three key components of the master plan: a new 18,000-seat indoor arena, training centres for several key sports for Team Singapore, and enhanced sports science hubs.

The relocation of the Singapore Sports School from Woodlands to Kallang will create a thriving hub for sports excellence and youth development.

“The indoor stadium is already 35 years old and no longer meets the requirements of today’s sporting and entertainment events.

It will have a capacity of 18,000, bigger than the current indoor stadium. So we can host more top-tier events here, and our athletes can compete on home ground,” explained PM Wong.

The Kallang Alive project has already seen the opening of the Kallang Football Hub and Kallang Tennis Hub, with plans for further developments around the Sports Hub.

Currently, the Kallang Football Hub is used by the Singapore national football team as their National Training Centre and a development centre for the Unleash The Roar! Programme.

As PM Wong astutely observed, ‘Mindsets are changing’, marking a significant shift in the way Singaporeans perceive sports as a viable career path. This is a departure from the past when parents might be hesitant to let their children pursue sports as a profession.

“In the past, parents were not so sure about their children pursuing sports as a career. More young athletes are taking sports seriously and training full time, with support from the government,” shared the Prime Minister.

Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community, and Youth, echoed PM Wong’s vision, highlighting the power of sports to unite, inspire, and showcase the indomitable spirit of Singapore.

“What we plan to do in the next phase of the Kallang Alive is therefore much more than just facilities—it’s about creating a home where every Singaporean, from aspiring athletes to weekend warriors, can flourish,” said Minister Tong on Facebook following the National Day Rally.

“We are therefore transforming Kallang into a space where anyone can experience the joy of sports. Whether you’re picking up a racket for the first time or cheering on your favourite athlete, there will be something for everyone.“

Minister Tong envisioned Kallang as a vibrant, iconic space where the community can converge and connect through sports and as a destination for entertainment.

The Sports Hub has hosted numerous sporting, entertainment, and lifestyle events. The venue also hosted the Southeast Asian Games in 2015 and high-profile acts such as Mayday, Coldplay, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Bruno Mars.

Highlights in the second half of the year include the first Indian concert at the National Stadium by AR Rahman, K-pop sensations Tomorrow X Together, Zerobaseone and Stray Kids, leading canto- and mando-pop artists, Yoga Lin, Andy Lau, Jay Chou, and fan favourites from Conan Gray to Lany, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa.

In sports, dancers will mesmerise audiences at the dance showcase competition Super24, while cycling enthusiasts will unite at the cycling lifestyle festival Pedalfest Singapore 2024.

Sports fans can also look forward to thrilling netball action at Mirxes Nations Cup 2024 and cheer on continental basketball champions at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024.