In a recent interview on Lindell TV with Loud Dobbs, former President Donald Trump made eyebrow-raising comments about the economy, prompting strong reactions from political figures, including Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

In response to questions about the state of the economy, Trump quipped that he hopes it crashes within the next 12 months, emphasizing that he does not want to inherit what he perceives as a troubled economic landscape.

“I hope it’s gonna be during these next 12 months because I don’t wanna be Herbert Hoover,” Trump remarked, drawing parallels to the president during the Great Depression.

Insensitive and grotesque

Rep. Nancy Pelosi swiftly condemned Trump’s comments, describing them as “insensitive and grotesque.”

Speaking with Jen Psaki, former press secretary for President Joe Biden, on MSNBC, Nancy Pelosi expressed her apprehension.

“He says he wants the economy to crash. I guess he doesn’t know what that means to America’s working families,” Pelosi remarked, highlighting what she sees as a lack of understanding on Trump’s part.

The Messiah

Pelosi also took a swipe at Trump’s self-proclaimed messianic status, stating, “He calls himself the messiah. I guess he doesn’t know much about the Messiah.”

She criticized the former president for being out of touch with the issues that matter to working families, accusing him of prioritizing the interests of wealthy campaign donors over the well-being of ordinary Americans.

The White House and Biden’s reelection campaign also joined the chorus of criticism against Trump’s remarks.

The administration characterized the comments as reckless and questioned Trump’s grasp of economic realities. Pelosi further emphasized that Trump’s indifference to the economic consequences on everyday Americans reflects his disconnect from the concerns of working families.

As the political landscape evolves, Trump’s controversial statements will likely fuel discussions on economic policies and their implications for American households.

Cover Photo: YouTube

The post Nancy Pelosi blasts Trump for saying he wished the economy crashes appeared first on The Independent News.