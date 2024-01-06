SINGAPORE: The authorities have launched an investigation at Sembawang Beach after visitors spotted numerous dead fish washed ashore.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) and the National Parks Board (NParks) were alerted to the situation on Wednesday and have since taken swift action to address the issue.

NEA has already initiated the cleanup process, instructing service providers to remove the dead fish from the beach. NEA personnel have also been deployed to the site to conduct water quality tests in an effort to unravel the mystery behind the mass fish deaths.

Water samples are being collected along the stretch of Sembawang Beach and its vicinity, with detailed analysis planned to identify any potential pollutants or contaminants. Continuous monitoring of the water quality in the affected area will be carried out over the coming days to track any changes and address them promptly.

NParks, in collaboration with NEA, has identified the species of the deceased fish as the Hilsa Kelee species – one that is commonly found in Singaporean waters. This particular species is known to feed on plankton.

While the fish are not considered endangered or rare, the sudden mass mortality has raised concerns among environmentalists and the public.

In a joint effort, NEA and NParks are actively investigating the root cause of the incident, with a focus on identifying any environmental factors or external influences that may have led to the mass fish deaths. The Singapore Food Agency has also joined the collaborative effort.

Investigations are ongoing.