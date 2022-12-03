‘My wife has to really like it!’ — Yao Wenlong Buys S$400K Townhouse

- Advertisement -

Yao Wenlong, a 52-year-old Malaysian actor based in Singapore, has finally bought a double-story townhouse for his family – which he passionately searched for a long time.

In an Instagram post, he shared this achievement to his followers.

For everyone’s context, Yao Wenlong’s family consists of his 39-year-old wife, Jenny Tsai, 17-year-old son, Jianyu, and 7-year-old daughter, Luohui.

The actor expressed that he looked for houses before, yet decided to buy the townhouse because his wife liked the interior and size of the house best. It has two rooms for his kids in the same size, and includes its own toilets.

“There’s no worry that anyone will say that we’re biased,” he stated.

For Yao Wenlong, house-hunting required a lot of effort similar to “climbing mountains and crossing rivers”. They had encountered hardships along the way, but were able to push through after gaining help from various benefactors.

He also admitted that when buying a house, his experience made him realize the one important thing – his wife has to really like it.

Their new double-storey home measures 4,000 sq ft, and cost around S$400,000. It is a huge upgrade from their old place – a single-storey townhouse with only three rooms, measuring 1,300 sq ft. In this house, their son’s room was bigger than their daughter’s, and both children shared the same toilet which he found troublesome.

“So I found this place, where both rooms were the same size, and they each have their own toilets, so they wouldn’t need to fight for the toilet,” the 52-year-old explained.

Wenlong plans to spend a total amount of S$92,000 for renovations on their new place which he described as his family’s forever home. He wanted to transform the front yard into a space full of flowers where they can entertain friends and loved ones by having hotpot and barbeque meals.

He wishes that the house would be finished and complete before the Lunar New Year on January 22, 2023.

