SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has said that it has determined that a 70-year-old man who was found sleeping rough in the stairwell of an HDB flat in Clementi since last year does not need financial assistance, as he owned his own flat where he lives with his family but chose to spend his nights in the stairwell.

The ministry’s response comes after residents in the HDB block voiced a series of complaints about the 70-year-old man’s behaviour, revealing that he often urinated in the stairwell and sometimes wore only underwear when sleeping beside a middle-aged woman’s home. Residents have said that the man’s behaviour has caused them great trouble, with some even taking to social media to seek help.

One resident shared on Facebook last month that “Police intervention has been attempted, but he flees before their arrival.” The resident, Mr Wan Ru Sek, added that the man was adamant about “staying near his girlfriend in their block” and that “he has posed challenges.”

The resident also claimed that despite being given food and drink, as well as engaging in some friendly conversation, the man still insists on sleeping on the stairway, contributing to unsanitary conditions through inappropriate behaviour and public urination.

“This poses a safety concern, especially with young children in the area,” Mr Wan said.

MSF reported yesterday (13 Feb) that the authorities found the old man last Thursday (8 Feb). Revealing that his choice to sleep in the stairwell was personal, unrelated to financial difficulties.

MSF added that the man claimed not to know the middle-aged woman living in the block, refusing to provide further information about her identity.

Acknowledging the concerns raised by the community, MSF highlighted the importance of resolving family disagreements that might lead some individuals to choose to sleep on the streets.

The ministry urged the public to contact the Community Care (ComCare) hotline at 1800-222-0000 or email the PEERS office at msf_peersoffice@msf.gov.sg if they encounter homeless individuals needing support. The OneService mobile app also offers a “Help Neighbors” function for reporting cases requiring assistance.