MRT commuter disgusted to see woman changing boy’s poopy diaper on board train

An MRT commuter expressed disgust at the sight of a fellow commuter cleaning a changing the diaper of a little boy who had pooped in full view of other commuters on board a train.

The incident occurred sometime around 11.35pm on Sunday (8 Nov), on a train travelling along the North-South Line towards Jurong East. Sharing a photo of the incident to citizen journalism portal Stomp, the man said that the sighting killed his appetite for a nice meal at home.

The commuter, who wrote in to Stomp anonymously, said: “I had just finished work and was on my way back home to Sembawang. I wanted to go eat nice food but alamak, saw this mother cleaning up her toddler’s poo poo when the train was around Bishan MRT station.”

Revealing that the mother “just suddenly started changing his diapers and pants” on board the moving train, the commuter said that the boy had taken a “very big dump.”

The photo that the commuter shared shows a little boy, who appears to be a toddler, standing on a train seat and looking out the window without any pants on. His bare bum was in full view of all those on the train.

A woman who is believed to be the boy’s mother can be seen occupying the seat beside him, tying up what looks to be a dirty diaper in a plastic bag.

Although the incident irked the commuter, he admitted that the others on the train did not seem to bothered by what was happening. When asked about how others reacted to the sight, the commuter told Stomp: “Other commuters didn’t do anything but it’s very sad to see this kind of things happen.”

