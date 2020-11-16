Freak accident results in death of 7-year-old-boy at the hands of his 11-year-old cousin on Deepavali eve

- Advertisement -

Tragedy struck a Malaysian family amid Deepavali preparations on Friday (13 Nov) when a seven-year-old died after being accidentally stabbed by his 11-year-old cousin.

Both the boys’ families gathered together at the 11-year-old boy’s home in Taman Cempaka, Kampung Koh Setiawan to prepare for the Hindu festival of lights the next day when the 11-year-old’s mother asked him to go inside the house to fetch a knife to cut a rope.

His young cousin, who lived next door, suddenly ran into the 11-year-old causing the knife to pierce him in the chest. The seven-year-old boy was believed to have been killed instantly in the accident that occurred around 10.20pm. The family rushed him to Seri Manjung Hospital but he did not make it.

The younger boy’s 43-year-old uncle said that he will be forever haunted by his nephew’s request to have mutton curry before the tragedy struck. He told the local press: “I told him that he could only taste it the next day as it was the main dish for Deepavali celebrations. We didn’t expect that he would be gone so soon.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

