KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA: On Dec 18, Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd (MRCB) decided to withdraw from the Berjaya Corporation Bhd-led consortium for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (KL-SG HSR) project, according to a statement from Berjaya. MRCB cited its decision to pursue other strategic opportunities as the reason for the withdrawal, Malay Mail reported.

In the statement, Berjaya reassured the public that the remaining members of the consortium will continue to drive the project forward. The consortium now includes Berjaya Rail Sdn Bhd, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB), IJM Corporation Bhd, and technical partners such as Deutsche Bahn, Hitachi Rail, and Hyundai Rotem.

Berjaya added that the consortium, together with its technical partners, brings decades of proven experience in large-scale infrastructure, engineering, and transportation projects. They are committed to ensuring that the KL-SG HSR project aligns with the government’s evolving needs and expectations, the statement said.

Tan Sri Vincent Tan, founder and adviser of Berjaya, expressed the group’s commitment to delivering a world-class high-speed rail system. The project, which aims to transform regional connectivity and stimulate economic growth, also supports Malaysia’s transition towards green mobility. /TISG

